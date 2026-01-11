Ben Affleck, Matt Damon unveil secret behind their 40-year-old friendship

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's 'The Rip' to release on Netflix on January 16

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been friends for almost 40 years.

Their bond developed at a very early age as they grew up together in Massachusetts. Besides that, they also shared a common passion of pursuing acting.

Today, the two are not only known as established actors in Hollywood, but they also own a joint production company by the name, Artists Equity.

While promoting their upcoming film The Rip, Matt and Ben sat down together for an interview with Netflix.

During the chat, they revealed what kept their relationship long standing for so many years.

According to The Accountant star, their companionship has sustained for so many years because it’s not “rooted in rivalry.”

“We’re lucky to have a friendship that’s not rooted in rivalry”, Affleck said, while adding, “Friendships I see where they are driven by one-upmanship, I think it’s a corrosive thing for your life.”

Meanwhile, the Jason Bourne actor confessed that he was brutal in the beginning, but they still connected well as they both had a commonality which was “lifelong acting plan.”

The 53-year-old stated, “I don’t remember either of us ever contemplating other careers.”

He continued, “Not from some arrogance of we were going to be successful. It just was, like, I felt like we approached it as what we’re going to do.”

Matt and Ben are all set to reunite after years for new film The Rip, releasing on January 16.