Obituary: Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman

KARACHI: Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman, the wife of Jang Group founder Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness. She was 95 years old.



In an obituary published today, the family announced her sad demise.

Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, a friend and mentor to all whose lives she touched.

Mrs. Khalil, as she liked to be known, was the mother of Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

She fought cancer, COVID-19 and multiple illnesses over the years with great faith and will power.

Mrs. Khalil was a larger than life personality, forever strong and steadfast. Throughout her lifetime she took a keen interest in journalism, Jang Group and its contribution to Pakistan.

She is survived by a son, four daughters, 24 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

The family said that due to COVID-19, there will be no public Soyem and requested to remember her with prayers.

Forever remembered by Mrs. Ghazala Javed, Mrs. Farida Hasan, Rukhsana and Ashraf Qazi, Gulafshan and Mehboob Alavi, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Shahina and Erum Shakil, Salma and Mian Majeed and Mir Ibrahim Rahman and all her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.