 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato explains non-binary identity: ‘I’m as masculine as I am feminine’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Demi Lovato explained what it means to be non-binary, saying, My masculine and feminine energy are equal
Demi Lovato explained what it means to be non-binary, saying, 'My masculine and feminine energy are equal'

American singer Demi Lovato said that they identify as a man and a woman both, months after coming out as non-binary.

During an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb, the Sorry Not Sorry hit maker explained what it means to be non-binary.

“The way that I explain being non-binary to people, or gender non-conforming, is for me personally – I can’t speak to everyone in their experience – when I came to the realisation that I am equally as masculine as I am feminine,” they said.

“My masculine and feminine energy are equal, so much so that I may be wearing a dress and heels right now, but I don’t identify as just a woman, or just a man, I identify as both,” they shared.

They added that they still “have a lot of grace” in regards to correcting people about their pronouns.

“I still mess up sometimes and say ‘Oh, I can’t wait to be an aunt one day’, and I’m like, ‘Wait, what word do I use?’ I think for that one we’re going to use ‘aunkle’.”

More From Entertainment:

Colin Jost's mom reacts to his and Scarlett Johannson's baby name Cosmo

Colin Jost's mom reacts to his and Scarlett Johannson's baby name Cosmo
S.Korea broadband firm sues Netflix after traffic surge from 'Squid Game'

S.Korea broadband firm sues Netflix after traffic surge from 'Squid Game'
Netflix blasted over ‘botched’ Korean translations in ‘Squid Game’

Netflix blasted over ‘botched’ Korean translations in ‘Squid Game’
Ellen Pompeo comes clean about pulling a verbal punch at Denzel Washington

Ellen Pompeo comes clean about pulling a verbal punch at Denzel Washington

Aaron Sorkin blasts disgraced producer Scott Rudin after bullying scandal

Aaron Sorkin blasts disgraced producer Scott Rudin after bullying scandal

Scott Disick follows Kardashian-Jenner clan on social media after split from Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick follows Kardashian-Jenner clan on social media after split from Amelia Hamlin
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian discuss future plans during a dinner date

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian discuss future plans during a dinner date
Princess Beatrice copies Meghan and Harry over their baby Sienna Elizabeth's privacy

Princess Beatrice copies Meghan and Harry over their baby Sienna Elizabeth's privacy
Hailey Bieber showcases her incredibly fit figure that captured Justin's heart

Hailey Bieber showcases her incredibly fit figure that captured Justin's heart
Kim Kardashian's enchanting beauty in throwback snap will take your breath away

Kim Kardashian's enchanting beauty in throwback snap will take your breath away
Adele teases return with her new album '30'

Adele teases return with her new album '30'
Golden Globes group adds new members as it works to diversify

Golden Globes group adds new members as it works to diversify

Latest

view all