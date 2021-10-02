You were a visionary: Alan Wilkins to Wasim Khan

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan (L) and English commentator Alan Wilkins.

"Your contribution to Pakistan cricket has been immense," Wilkins tells Khan.

"Go well, Wasim, and may your journey continue to shine light on our cricket landscape."

KARACHI: English commentator Alan Wilkins on Saturday told former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan that he was a "visionary" who saw the bigger picture to get international cricket back to the country.

Responding to Khan's LinkedIn post, where he penned his departing note, Wilkins said: "Wasim, you were a visionary and a person who saw the wider picture for getting Pakistan Cricket back into the shop window on the global stage."

Wasim Khan resigned from the PCB last month after developing differences with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja. He joined the board in 2019 and his contract was set to expire in 2022.

The former England player, heaping praise on Khan, said it was a privilege working with him and his team at the PCB, and being able to broadcast from the heart of Pakistan cricket — in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi — with the PSL, and also during the tour by Sri Lanka in 2019.

"Your contribution to Pakistan cricket has been immense and the cricket fans in Pakistan will learn in time just how much you put into the job as CEO of the PCB," he said.

"Go well, Wasim, and may your journey continue to shine light on our cricket landscape. Best wishes always and a big thank you from me. Wilko," he added.

Khan, writing a note after stepping down from his post, said he came to the country with a commitment to improve the global image of Pakistan and worked hard for the return of international cricket.

In a post on LinkedIn, Wasim Khan said, “Unfortunately my time at the Pakistan Cricket Board has come to an end.”

“As a British Pakistani and a former professional cricketer, I committed to moving to Pakistan just under 3 years ago, so that I could contribute to improving the global image of the PCB and the country. My aim was to contribute to the betterment of the game under the spotlight of a cricket-crazed nation of 220 million people,” he wrote.



Highlighting the challenges he faced during his tenure at the PCB, Wasim Khan said: “Bringing International cricket back, mixed in with sleepless nights dealing with crisis management, or averting a potential crisis, and navigating through highly politically charged situations were just part and parcel of the exhilaration that came with the role."

The former PCB boss said he made real-time judgment calls and got some decisions wrong but being at peace with himself during intense media scrutiny following decisions allowed him to deal with what he didn’t get right in an honest way.

“I am grateful that my experiences taught me the art of peripheral vision and helped me to develop political intelligence,” he said.

Pakistan cricket, Wasim Khan said, stirred his soul like nothing else and he feels privileged to have played a small part in its history.

“In a couple of weeks’ time when I fly out of Lahore, heading back to England, I know that I will feel nothing but gratitude and love for the fans of Pakistan who embraced and supported me throughout my time.

“To a beautiful country full of generous and loving people, thank you for the memories. It has been an honour to have served you.”