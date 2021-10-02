Pakistan mourns loss of comedy legend Umer Sharif

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif. — Twitter/File

The entire nation was left in shock on Saturday evening after news broke of the demise of legendary comedian Umer Sharif, who was en route to the United States for medical treatment.

Sharif had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health deteriorated during his flight to the US. The comedian was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions.



Sharif was expected to resume his travel to the US soon, but the departure was postponed due to his poor health.

The 66-year-old passed away while hospitalised in Germany.

Major politicians, cricketers, social activists, and people from across the country mourned the death of a man who had entertained them all for decades.

President Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi expressed grief over the death of the renowned comedian, saying that he had "a unique sense of humour."

"Umer Sharif has made his mark in the world of comedy," he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan, responding to the death of the legend, expressed deep sadness, noting that Sharif held a unique position in the field of comedic arts.

"His services to art will long be remembered," he said.

Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, expressing grief at Sharif's death, said a person who had a god-gifted ability to put smiles on the faces of people had passed away.

Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry also said that the person who always put smiles on the faces of people of all ages has passed away.

"The nation has paid an outstanding tribute to the artist, proving that we are a nation that loves art and artists," the information minister said.



"Umer Sharif's name will be written in golden words in Pakistan's encyclopedia of comedic arts," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his grief at the demise of Sharif, recounting his contributions to the nation. He also went on to thank the deceased for re-defining comedy in Pakistan.

Sharif was born on April 19, 1955, to an Urdu speaking family in Liaquatabad, Karachi. The star was well-acclaimed as one of the biggest comedians in Asia.

Some of his applauded stage dramas include Bakra Qiston Pay Part 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (1989), Dulhan Main Lekar Jaonga, Salam Karachi, Meri Bhi To Eid Karade, Nayee Aami Purana Abba, Yeh Hay Naya Tamasha and Yeh Hay Naya Zamana.