Saturday Oct 02 2021
Eminem, Snoop Dogg decide to end their beef for Super Bowl 2022?

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem are among the stars who will perform the coveted half-time show at next year's Super Bowl.

They would  perform together for the first time in February.

The announcement came months after a feud started between Eminem and Snoop Dogg when the latter said Em is not one of the best rappers of all time.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper reacted by targeting Snoop on his  track "Zeus" was which part of his surprise album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

Talking about his diss track, Eminem said Snoop Dogg was being respectful towards him in one of his interviews. 

Fans started wondering whether the rappers have ended their feud when NFL confirmed they would be performing together.

Most of them were of the view that it was Dre who convinced them to perform with him.

