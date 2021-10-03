Sindh may lower MDCAT passing marks

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho. Photo: file

Holding MDCAT exams on our own will enable students of each province to fill the seats, she says.

Candidates in not only Sindh but other provinces also protesting against testing system, says Dr Pechuho.

"Acting like a silent spectator not an option for us," she says.

KARACHI: Thw Sindh government is mulling over the prospect of lowering the passing percentage of the recently held Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), The News reported Sunday.

The objective behind the move would be to ensure that seats in the medical and dental colleges do not remain vacant.

This was disclosed by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho as she addressed a press conference on Saturday at the Sindh Assembly.

The health minister informed media that the second option under consideration was that the province should conduct admission tests on its own for medical and dental colleges in the province.

‘Candidates are dissatisfied with MDCAT’

She said the Sindh government had been compelled to consider such options as a last resort, keeping in view the fact that candidates who appeared in the MDCAT were not satisfied with the admission test and concerned students were not only protesting against the testing system in Sindh, but in other provinces as well.

Dr Azra said the Sindh government had been considering the option of preparing merit lists itself for admissions to medical and dental colleges of the province after lowering the minimum passing marks in view of the availability of seats in the educational institutions.



She maintained that making the merit lists on its own would allow the province to fill all seats of its medical and dental colleges instead of inviting students from other provinces to take admissions on those vacant seats.

She appealed to the federal ministry of national health services, regulation and coordination to instantly review the situation concerning MDCAT in order to protect the academic future of a large number of students in the country.

‘We should not be pushed to the wall’

“We shouldn’t be compelled and pushed to the wall as it is the matter concerning the future of our children, and merely acting as a silent spectator on this issue is not an option for us,” she remarked.

She said the province could also exercise the other option of conducting its own admission test as a last resort, although exercising such an option would seriously displease the relevant federal health authorities and there was a chance that the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) would not recognise it.

She said the PMC had pursued an ill-advised policy and decided to increase the minimum passing percentage of MDCAT from 60% to 65% last year.

Dr Pechuho said there was no need to increase the minimum qualifying marks at a time when the education of college students had been phenomenally affected due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“This unjust decision has darkened the future of our children as their academic careers are at stake. We have written a letter to make them understand the genuine problems of our students but they have been adamant on this issue,” said the health minister, talking about the PMC.

She said the province was fully empowered as per the law and constitution to devise its own policy and test system to offer admissions to its medical and dental colleges.

Dr Azra explained that owing to the unfair MDCAT system, 492 of the total 600 seats for bachelors of dental surgery available in the province had remained vacant last year. She added that similarly, the private medical colleges in Sindh had a total of 2,600 seats but 30% of them could not be filled last year.

She lamented the private medical and dental colleges in the province had been left with no option but to offer admissions to students belonging to other provinces to fill those seats.

Dr Azra warned that the province would face a shortage of doctors and dentists after four to five years as the non-native students would go back to their home provinces to practise their profession after completing medical or dental education in Sindh.

She said the MDCAT was not conducted on a single day as it was a month-long exercise, due to which all candidates did not get a level-playing field.

'MDCAT's papers were based on the federal and Punjab’s syllabi’

The question papers of the MDCAT were based on the federal and Punjab’s syllabi while Sindh’s curriculum had not been considered when the questions were prepared, she said.

She went on to remark that the PMC had lost all its utility when it failed to understand the problems of the concerned students. The commission should not conduct the admission test when it lacked the capability to hold it in a proper manner, she said.

Dr Azra recalled that the PMC had been imposed on the country through an ordinance without having the consent of all the federating units in Pakistan.

“Since the PMC came into existence, the hardships of doctors and students in the country increased while the federating units are also no closer to each other,” she said.

The health minister was of the view that the PMC carried no benefit as it had failed to serve the nation and it also did not serve the cause of maintaining cohesion and unity among the federating units.