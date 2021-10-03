Cyclone Shaheen likely to cross Oman's coast by Monday: PMD

Sunday Oct 03, 2021
KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued another weather advisory, saying that the cyclone Shaheen is likely to recurve southwestward and cross Oman coast by early Monday morning.
The latest advisory was issued at 7:41am on Sunday. It said that the cyclone has moved westward at a speed of 10km/hr during the last 12 hours.
It said that the cyclone now lies over the Northwest Arabian Sea and adjoining Gulf of Oman area, near a latitude of 24.4N and longitude 59.4E, at a distance of about 300km southwest of Gwadar, 530km southwest of Ormara, 780 km west-southwest of Karachi and 120km east-northeast of Muscat.
The system is likely to move further westwards before recurving southwestward and cross the Oman coast, reads the advisory.
According to the PMD, the estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 115-125km/hr with “very rough” sea conditions around the system’s centre.
Strong winds and thunderstorms with isolated moderate to heavy rains are expected in Gwadar, Kech and Panjgur districts Balochistan till this evening.
All concerned authorities of Balochistan have been requested to remain alert during the forecast period.