pakistan
Sunday Oct 03 2021
Cyclone Shaheen likely to cross Oman's coast by Monday: PMD

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Satellite image taken at 0500 PST on October 3, 2021 —PMD
  • Shaheen moving westward at a speed of 10km/hr during the last 12 hours: PMD
  • Advisory says system is likely to move further westwards before recurving southwestward and cross the Oman coast
  • Strong winds and thunderstorms with isolated moderate to heavy rains expected in Balochistan.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued another weather advisory, saying that the cyclone Shaheen is likely to recurve southwestward and cross Oman coast by early Monday morning.

The latest advisory was issued at 7:41am on Sunday. It said that the cyclone has moved westward at a speed of 10km/hr during the last 12 hours. 

It said that the cyclone now lies over the Northwest Arabian Sea and adjoining Gulf of Oman area, near a latitude of 24.4N and longitude 59.4E, at a distance of about 300km southwest of Gwadar, 530km southwest of Ormara, 780 km west-southwest of Karachi and 120km east-northeast of Muscat.

The system is likely to move further westwards before recurving southwestward and cross the Oman coast, reads the advisory.

According to the PMD, the estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 115-125km/hr with “very rough” sea conditions around the system’s centre.

Rain, thunderstorms with isolated moderate to heavy rains in Balochistan

Strong winds and thunderstorms with isolated moderate to heavy rains are expected in Gwadar, Kech and Panjgur districts Balochistan till this evening.

Possible impacts

  • Sea conditions would remain rough to very rough off west-Makran coast till this evening.
  • Fishermen of Balochistan are advised not to venture in open sea today.
  • Fishermen of Sindh may resume their activities from today afternoon.
  • High-speed winds may cause damage to vulnerable structures along Gwadar-Jiwani coast.

All concerned authorities of Balochistan have been requested to remain alert during the forecast period. 

