 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut blames 'divorce expert' Aamir Khan for Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni split

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Kangana Ranaut blames divorce expert Aamir Khan for Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni split
Kangana Ranaut blames 'divorce expert' Aamir Khan for Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni split

Kangana Ranaut is blaming Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni split.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the Thalaivii star called out the 'growing' divorce culture in the country, blaming all men for the cause.

“Whenever divorce happens, fault is always of the man.... may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman their nature and dynamics... Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends.” She wrote before claiming ‘one out of hundred’ women could be wrong.

Kangana Ranaut blames divorce expert Aamir Khan for Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni split

“Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman... Divorce culture is growing like never before,” she wrote.

Kangana then went on to blame 'divorce expert' Aamir Khan for the South couple's divorce. Chaitanya stars in Khan's much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha.

“This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert... Has ruined many women and children’s lives, is now his guiding light and agony aunt... so it all went smoothly... This is not a blind item we all know who am talking about,” she wrote.

Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut blames divorce expert Aamir Khan for Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni split


More From Showbiz:

NCB detains Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drug case

NCB detains Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drug case
Yasir Hussain bids farewell to 'father' of comedy Umer Sharif in heartfelt note

Yasir Hussain bids farewell to 'father' of comedy Umer Sharif in heartfelt note
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff celebrate two years of film ‘War’

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff celebrate two years of film ‘War’
Umer Sharif's body to be returned to Pakistan after clearance from German govt

Umer Sharif's body to be returned to Pakistan after clearance from German govt
Naga Chaitanya, Samantha decide to part ways as husband and wife

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha decide to part ways as husband and wife
Indian comedian Kapil Sharma reacts to Umer Sharif's death

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma reacts to Umer Sharif's death
Twitter thanks Falak Shabir after cyclone 'Gulab' changes course: Here's Why

Twitter thanks Falak Shabir after cyclone 'Gulab' changes course: Here's Why
Naimal Khawar's munchkin Mustafa claps his heart out in rain: See Photos

Naimal Khawar's munchkin Mustafa claps his heart out in rain: See Photos
Designer HSY announces launch of fragrance: Read Inside

Designer HSY announces launch of fragrance: Read Inside
Umer Sharif’s death leaves Pakistani celebs heartbroken

Umer Sharif’s death leaves Pakistani celebs heartbroken
Legendary Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passes away in Germany

Legendary Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passes away in Germany

Latest

view all