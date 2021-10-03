Kangana Ranaut blames 'divorce expert' Aamir Khan for Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni split

Kangana Ranaut is blaming Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni split.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the Thalaivii star called out the 'growing' divorce culture in the country, blaming all men for the cause.

“Whenever divorce happens, fault is always of the man.... may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman their nature and dynamics... Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends.” She wrote before claiming ‘one out of hundred’ women could be wrong.

“Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman... Divorce culture is growing like never before,” she wrote.

Kangana then went on to blame 'divorce expert' Aamir Khan for the South couple's divorce. Chaitanya stars in Khan's much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha.

“This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert... Has ruined many women and children’s lives, is now his guiding light and agony aunt... so it all went smoothly... This is not a blind item we all know who am talking about,” she wrote.



Take a look:



