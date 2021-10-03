 
Sunday Oct 03 2021
Kim Kardashian feeling 'pressure' ahead of SNL hosting gig

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

While there is nothing that Kim Kardashian can’t do it seems that there is something that has been causing her some stress.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians shared that she was feeling the "pressure" ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

Taking to Instagram the Skims founder shared a gorgeous floral arrangement that read SNL which she received from her friend ahead of the big day.

"Thanks so much for sending me these flowers. That is so amazing and I absolutely love them," she wrote. 

She added: "The pressure!"

This comes after actress Debra Messing questioned her relevancy to the job. 

She wrote on Twitter: "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

