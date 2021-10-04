National T20: Mohammad Hafeez recovers from dengue, resumes practice

This file photo shows Mohammad Hafeez. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: Pakistan's former captain Mohammad Hafeez has fully recovered from the dengue fever and resumed his cricket practice on Monday.

Hafeez was infected with the dengue virus last week. Due to his illness, Hafeez withdrew from the first leg of the National T20 Cup — which was held in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

After gaining full fitness Hafeez is available for Central Punjab for the remainder of the completion.

The second leg of the National T20 Cup will start on October 6. The right-handed batsman is also part of the Pakistan squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.