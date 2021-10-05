NCB was 'very nice' to Aryan Khan, friend Arbaaz Merchant, says co-accused's father

Aryan Khan and friend Arbaaz Merchant are innocent, says Arbaaz's father Aslam Merchant.

Speaking with the media, lawyer Aslam Merchant revealed that the Narcotics Control Bureau has been ‘very nice to the kids’ and all the allegations made against both Aryan and son Arbaaz, are 'baseless.'

"It is all baseless allegations, but it is under investigation. It is very premature to state anything at this point in time. The NCB has been very cooperative and very nice to the kids. I being a lawyer, have faith in the judiciary. The truth will prevail and they will come out scott-free. They are innocent," Aslam Merchant told Times Now.

Touching on the reports of drugs found on his son Arbaaz, Aslam revealed, "Whatever was found, was found inside the ship, not outside. They didn't even enter the ship. They were guests."



Talking further about WhatsApp chats that reportedly disclosed Aryan and Arbaaz's link to drug abuse, Aslam claimed, "There is absolutely no WhatsApp chats related to drugs. They were not even prepared. It was just a last-minute discussion of going to the ship. They were invitees. They just decided out of the blue. He had breakfast with me and was supposed to have dinner with me."

