Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Shehnaaz Gill returns to work after Sidharth Shukla shock: 'She is a thorough professional'

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Indian actor Shehnaaz Gill has returned to work, a month after braving through the loss of Sidharth Shukla.

In an interview with a leading media outlet, producer of Shehnaaz's upcoming film Honsla Rakh, Diljit Thind, revealed that the actor's team has constantly been in touch with him.

He told a leading daily, “I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa.” He also commented on her current state of mind and added he only wishes the best for her. The actor will be shooting with the unit on October 7.

Shehnaaz's much-anticipated movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

