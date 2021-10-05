LSA 2021: Faysal Qureshi reminisces about sweet award moments ahead of 20th show

Faysal Qureshi took a trip down memory lane and shared some sweet words for the Lux Style Awards (LSA).



Taking to Instagram, the actor spoke fondly of the show and congratulated the LSA for staging its 20th show.

Even after admitting that there were some "upsetting" moments, he sang praises of the extravaganza, lauding them for supporting the industry.

"The Lux Style Awards 2021 is set to complete 20 years. We go back a long time, in 2003 I remember attending for the first time. I performed for them and won some awards too, with some upsetting moments here and there," he said.



"Lux Style Awards has always supported the film, drama and fashion industry,

"Just like you have wished us and supported us I wish you all the best," he said ahead of the LSA 2021.

It is pertinent to mention that he has been nominated in the LSA 2021 in best actor category for his outstanding performance in Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Muqaddar.

Take a look:







