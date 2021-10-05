 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Web Desk

LSA 2021: Faysal Qureshi reminisces about sweet award moments ahead of 20th show

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

LSA 2021: Faysal Qureshi reminisces about sweet award moments ahead of 20th show

Faysal Qureshi took a trip down memory lane and shared some sweet words for the Lux Style Awards (LSA).

Taking to Instagram, the actor spoke fondly of the show and congratulated the LSA for staging its 20th show.  

Even after admitting that there were some "upsetting" moments, he sang praises of the extravaganza, lauding them for supporting the industry. 

"The Lux Style Awards 2021 is set to complete 20 years. We go back a long time, in 2003 I remember attending for the first time. I performed for them and won some awards too, with some upsetting moments here and there," he said. 

"Lux Style Awards has always supported the film, drama and fashion industry,

"Just like you have wished us and supported us I wish you all the best," he said ahead of the LSA 2021. 

It is pertinent to mention that he has been nominated in the LSA 2021 in best actor category for his outstanding performance in Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Muqaddar.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Comedian Umer Sharif’s dead body to be shifted to Karachi on Wednesday

Comedian Umer Sharif’s dead body to be shifted to Karachi on Wednesday
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan ask trolls to 'live and let live'

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan ask trolls to 'live and let live'
Shehnaaz Gill returns to work after Sidharth Shukla shock: 'She is a thorough professional'

Shehnaaz Gill returns to work after Sidharth Shukla shock: 'She is a thorough professional'
NCB was 'very nice' to Aryan Khan, friend Arbaaz Merchant, says co-accused's father

NCB was 'very nice' to Aryan Khan, friend Arbaaz Merchant, says co-accused's father
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan cried 'inconsolably' during NCB interrogation

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan cried 'inconsolably' during NCB interrogation

Aryan Khan remanded to NCB custody till October 7

Aryan Khan remanded to NCB custody till October 7
Hansal Mehta says he is with Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan’s arrest

Hansal Mehta says he is with Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan’s arrest
From Maldives to Dubai: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share adorable photos, videos

From Maldives to Dubai: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share adorable photos, videos
Aryan Khan arrest: Senior lawyer says offence is 'bailable'

Aryan Khan arrest: Senior lawyer says offence is 'bailable'

Watch: Hiba Bukhari croons to Nazia Hasan's 'Dil Ki Lagi' for fans

Watch: Hiba Bukhari croons to Nazia Hasan's 'Dil Ki Lagi' for fans
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan officially arrested in drug case

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan officially arrested in drug case
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi welcome their second child

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi welcome their second child

Latest

view all