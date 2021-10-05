Comedian Umer Sharif’s dead body to be shifted to Karachi on Wednesday

 
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

The dead body of legendary actor and comedian Umer Sharif, who died in Germany last week, will be shifted to Karachi on Wednesday.

The dead body of Umer will reach at Karachi airport at 5:45 am on Wednesday via a Turkish airline.

According to details, the dead body of Umer Sharif, who died in Germany last week, will be shifted to Munich from Nuremberg first and then it will be sent to Istanbul via a Turkish airline today, Tuesday.

The body will be moved to Karachi from Istanbul through another Turkish airline on Wednesday morning.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has finalized all the arrangement at Karachi airport to receive the dead body of Umer Sharif.

Umer will be laid to rest in Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard.

The comedian had been admitted to the hospital in Nuremberg, Germany after his health condition deteriorated during a flight to the United States.

He was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions.

