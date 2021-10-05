Babar Azam wishes PM Imran Khan a 'happy birthday'

Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam (L) and PM Imran Khan (R)

While Twitter flooded with the birthday wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan on his 69th birthday, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam also took to the microblogging site to wish “the legend of cricket" a happy birthday.



The cricketer also wished the premier a healthy year and life ahead.

“Happy Birthday to the legend of our game. May you live a healthy life and keep inspiring us to do better. I hope you have a good year ahead for our beloved country,” wrote Azam.

Scores of people took to social media to wish Prime Minister Imran Khan on his 69th birthday on Tuesday.

Social networking platforms Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were abuzz with wishes for the prime minister.

#HappyBirthdayPMIK quickly became one of the top trends in the country.

Imran Khan is the 22nd Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the head of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and a former World Cup-winning captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

Born on October 5, 1952, in Lahore, PM Imran Khan went on to secure his education from prestigious educational institutions such as the Aitchison College, the Royal Grammar School, and Oxford University.



He was, however, more inclined for a career in sports, and made his first-class cricket debut at the age of 16 in Lahore.