Mahira Khan draws comparison to Sri Devi over recent performance: See Photo

Mahira Khan's is getting praises for her commendable acting skills.

The actor turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to share heart-felt responses from her fans on her ongoing drama. In one of the comments, Mahira's performance was compared to legendary star Sri Devi.

"I would be the last one to equate anyone to Sri. But Mahira was outstanding!! Both wrongly accused. Both unleashed their best behind the bars. What a performance.." wrote a fan.

Responding to her fans respectful words, Mahira paid gratitude with a humble response. "Oh wow... Thank you, you putting me in the same sentence with her- I know what it means for you! Thankyou thank you," wrote Mahira.

