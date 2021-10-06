In a first, bikers to be fined for not installing side mirrors in Sindh

 
  • Sindh cabinet has approved the proposal to amend the Motor Vehicle Rules 1969.
  • After the amendment, besides wearing a helmet, every motorcyclist in the province would have to install side mirrors on their motorbikes. 
  • The decision was taken during the provincial cabinet meeting held with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

KARACHI: The Sindh government Tuesday made side mirrors obligatory for two-wheelers to ensure bikers’ safety as well as of others on the roads.

Addressing a press conference at the provincial assembly, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that the decision was taken during the provincial cabinet meeting held with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

He said that keeping in view the important public issue of road traffic accidents, the cabinet has approved the proposal to amend the Motor Vehicle Rules 1969.

The minister said that after the amendment, besides wearing a helmet, every motorcyclist in the province would have to install side mirrors on their motorbikes to ensure their safety as well as of others on the roads.

The Sindh Transport Department had put forward the proposal in view of the fact that the safety of road users continues to remain in danger because motorbikes lack side mirrors.

According to a report issued in January this year, 80% of motorcyclists get into road accidents due to their negligence.

Motorway police, in collaboration with a private company, had launched a road safety campaign and installed side mirrors, indicators, and reflecting lights on motorcycles, and distributed helmets among the citizens in Karachi.

Speaking to media, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam had said that the main reason for the accidents was the absence of headlights installed in motorcycles, people not using rearview mirrors, and absence of backlights.

"Citizens should pay full attention to the vehicles' fitness and obey the traffic rules," the traffic police officer had advised people.

Pandora Papers: Details of over a dozen super rich Pakistani individuals, families revealed

Govt decides to give bail powers to accountability courts, Javed Iqbal to stay on as NAB chief

'Comedy King' Umer Sharif's body shifted to Karachi

PM Imran Khan's stooges should keep their suggestions to themselves: Marriyum

NLE: PMC announces exam schedule

IBA reinstates student expelled for publicly highlighting alleged harassment on campus

Umer Sharif's mortal remains en route to Pakistan: Amb Dr Muhammad Faisal

'Urgent implementation of FACTI panel recommendations needed to halt illicit outflows to tax havens'

Irked BAP members seek Jam Kamal’s resignation as CM

Maryam Nawaz files petition in IHC seeking acquittal from Avenfield reference

Army chief says malicious Indian propaganda attempt to divert attention from rights violations in Kashmir

Pandora Papers: Moonis Elahi denies allegation of owning offshore company

