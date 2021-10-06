 
Babar Azam credits 'one of the most crucial figures' of his cricketing journey

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam Tuesday heaped praise on "Mama jee", the man who helped Azam become the stellar batsman he is today. 

The right-handed batsman paid tribute to his teacher in a tweet, crediting him as one of the most crucial figures of his cricketing journey. 

"His no compromise on punctuality actually made me a better cricketer and taught me things which will accompany me all my life. Respect your teachers, as they define your future. #WorldTeachersDay," he tweeted. 

Babar Azam shatters Gayle's record, becomes fastest to score 7,000 T20 runs

Last week, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam became the fastest to reach the 7,000 runs mark in T20 cricket, surpassing flamboyant West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle.

Babar reached the landmark during Central Punjab’s National T20 Cup clash against Southern Punjab, playing his 187th inning. He needed only four runs to reach the milestone when he walked in to bat..

Azam broke West Indian batsman Chris Gayle's record, who had crossed the 7,000 T20 runs mark in his 192nd inning.

Babar was three innings short of Chris Gayle’s record when he reached 6,000 runs earlier this year. Since then, he has taken only 22 innings to add another 1,000 runs to his total T20 runs tally.

Of his 7,000 T20 runs, 2,204 have been scored in T20Is. In April this year, Babar Azam had surpassed Virat Kohli’s record to become the fastest to make 2,000 runs in T20 internationals, beating the Indian skipper by a margin of four innings.

Azam had scored 2,000 T20I runs from just 52 innings, whereas Kohli, who previously held the record for being the fastest to make 2,000 T20I runs, managed to do the same in just 56 innings.

He is the 11th cricketer to score 2,000 T20I runs.

