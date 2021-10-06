 
Fatima Sana Shaikh thinks Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, boyfriend Nupur are ‘cutest’ lovebirds

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare have left actress Fatima Sana Shaikh swooning with their throwback video.

Ira’s beau Nupur took to Instagram and posted a throwback video to mark one year when she had given him his anchor tattoo.

Nupur shared the video with a sweet caption.

He said “Coz I can't help... One year to this day when you gave me my Tattoo. Thank you for this Bubs @khan.ira. how amazing are you, who will say this is your first tattoo ever? #tattoo #anchor #love #thankyou.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who worked with Ira Khan’s father Aamir Khan in films Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, can’t stop gushing over the lovebirds shortly after Nupur shared the lovely video.

Fatima commented “You guys are the cutest.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Ira and her beau Nupur made their romance public on Valentine’s Day this year.

