 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Dakota Johnson smiles ear to ear with Melanie Griffith on 32nd birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Dakota Johnson smiles ear to ear with Melanie Griffith on 32nd birthday
Dakota Johnson smiles ear to ear with Melanie Griffith on 32nd birthday

Dakota Johnson celebrated her 32nd birthday around only her friends and family. 

The actress was spotted on a candle light dinner date with her mother, Melanie Griffith, and a friend at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday.

The same day, Griffith also turned to her Instagram to share a loved-up monochrome photo with her daughter. 

"Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl! You are so full of love and magic and mystery," Griffith wrote in the caption. "I love you with all of my heart."

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘staging coup’ to ‘stand above A-list peers’ in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘staging coup’ to ‘stand above A-list peers’ in US
Sean Paul reveals the ordeal of losing 'millions' during the COVID-19 pandemic

Sean Paul reveals the ordeal of losing 'millions' during the COVID-19 pandemic
Jake Gyllenhaal says crush on Jennifer Aniston made it difficult to work together

Jake Gyllenhaal says crush on Jennifer Aniston made it difficult to work together

Lindsay Lohan launches podcast to 'connect more' with fans

Lindsay Lohan launches podcast to 'connect more' with fans

New ink and blue hair: Here's how Adam Levine spent Instagram outage hours

New ink and blue hair: Here's how Adam Levine spent Instagram outage hours
YouTube scraps R&B singer R. Kelly's official channels

YouTube scraps R&B singer R. Kelly's official channels
‘Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton couldn’t get along due to practical reasons’

‘Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton couldn’t get along due to practical reasons’
Muhammad Ali sketches fetch knockout prices at NY auction

Muhammad Ali sketches fetch knockout prices at NY auction
Phoebe Dynevor says she is afraid of failure after surge to fame

Phoebe Dynevor says she is afraid of failure after surge to fame
Jamie Lee Curtis fearful of society’s ‘obsession’ with plastic surgery

Jamie Lee Curtis fearful of society’s ‘obsession’ with plastic surgery

Ben Affleck opens up about final Batman portrayal on ‘The Flash’

Ben Affleck opens up about final Batman portrayal on ‘The Flash’

Britney Spears lashes out at family for keeping mum during her abusive guardianship

Britney Spears lashes out at family for keeping mum during her abusive guardianship

Latest

view all