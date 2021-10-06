 
pakistan
Govt to launch STEM pilot project today

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz. — PID/File
  • President Arif Alvi will inaugurate the programme that aims to enhance problem-based, self directed learning in schools.
  • Under this project 50 schools will be introduced in the first phase.
  • "Pakistan Science Foundation is going to launch a programme today which will be a game-changer," says Fawad Chaudhry.

The government is all set to launch the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) programme today (Wednesday) which will be inaugurated by President Arif Alvi.

Confirming the news, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz took to his official handle to say: “Excited to be leading the STEM pilot project by @MinistryofST.”

He added that the step is being taken to enhance problem-based learning along with self-directed learning in schools.

In a short video message, the minister said: “Four subjects — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — have gained importance worldwide.”

Sharing the details of the project, Faraz said that under this it — which was initiated in 2020 on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directions — the project will be implemented in 50 schools during the first phase. 

The minister clarified that the selection of these schools was based on merit and not on political basis. “Special laboratories will be established in these schools and teachers will be provided trainings,” he added.

Regarding the expectations from this project, Faraz said: “We hope that because of these STEM schools, we will move towards a new phase of development through which we can produce internationally-competitive youngsters.”

The programme is based on three parts including fab labs, teacher trainings and STEM modules.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary  wrote on Twitter: "Pakistan Science Foundation is going to launch a programme today which will be a game-changer."

In a series of tweets, the minister said he had designed the project to convert 450 government schools into STEM schools because "the country cannot change unless government schools are modernised."

He added that after the first phase — which includes 450 schools — more schools will follow this model.

Chaudhry said universities have been asked to take schools under their wing and improve the quality of science education at the school level.


