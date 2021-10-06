 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
UK makes quarantine mandatory for Pakistanis in latest travel advisory

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

People wearing masks are seen at the London Heathrow Airport in April 2020 as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. — Reuters/File
  • Pakistan is now on new "rest of the world" list.
  • NADRA issued vaccination certificate is not recognised in UK.
  • UK in talks with Pakistan over recognising NADRA's certificate.

KARACHI: The United Kingdom on Wednesday said Pakistanis coming to Britain will have to undergo certain coronavirus safety measures, as it works on recognising the Pakistan-issued COVID vaccine certificate.

Pakistan was removed from the red list and was placed on the amber list on September 22 along with several other countries, but in the latest travel advisory, UK said it was working with Pakistani authorities to recognise the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) issued vaccine certificate.

Pakistan is now on a new "rest of the world" list — and is not on the list of the countries whose vaccination certificates are recognised in the UK.

As England mulls recognising the NADRA-issued certificate, here are the rules that Pakistani travellers should follow:

  • Take a PCR test within 72hrs pre-departure;
  • Self-isolate for 10 days on arrival, or test to release on day 5; and
  • Book day 2/8 PCR tests and complete a passenger locator form

However, once the UK authorities recognise NADRA's vaccination certificate, Pakistanis — who are fully vaccinated — will not have to self-isolate or take a pre-departure test, although they will still have to complete a two-day test and fill in a passenger locator form.

Which vaccines does UK recognise:

  • Pfizer;
  • Moderna;
  • AstraZeneca; and
  • Johnson & Johnson.

China's Sinopharm and Sinovac are approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) but these are not approved by the UK government and are not part of the UK-approved list of vaccines. 

