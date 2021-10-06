SHC tells authorities to 'stop extortion in the name of charged parking' in Karachi

An illegal charged parking site at the Liaquatabad Supermarket. Photo — Online

Karachi commissioner representative says there is no law for the collection of parking fees.

Additional advocate general informs the court that tenders have been issued for car parking on Karachi’s roads.

SHC remarks "extortion will not be allowed in the name of parking fee".

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to immediately "stop extortion in the name of charged parking" in Karachi.



At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired from the authorities concerned under which law citizens of Karachi are being charged for parking their vehicles.

A representative from the Karachi commissioner's office apprised the court that there is no law for the collection of parking fees but the citizens are charged on account of road maintenance.

The representative received the court’s ire with the remark: “Tell the District Municipal Corporations, traffic police, and others to stop extortion in the name of parking fee.”

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro inquired which of the roads in the city are being repaired.

“Have you seen the condition of the roads?” Justice Kalhoro asked the representative.

The court expressed the concern that elements behind the parking mafia will soon start charging citizens for parking their cars outside their houses.



It was observed that earlier parking was allowed on only one side of the road but now vehicles are parked on both sides.

Justice Kalhoro inquired why the authorities don't put up signboards at the spots reserved for car parking.

At this, the additional advocate general informed the court that tenders have been issued for car parking on Karachi’s roads.

In response to the additional advocate general’s comment, the court resolved to take action against the menace of unauthorised charged parking.



The court sought a detailed replies from the Karachi commissioner, DMCs, traffic deputy inspector generals, police, and other relevant authorities on October 29, while directing them to stop charged parking across the city.