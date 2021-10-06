 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

SHC tells authorities to 'stop extortion in the name of charged parking' in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

An illegal charged parking site at the Liaquatabad Supermarket. Photo — Online
An illegal charged parking site at the Liaquatabad Supermarket. Photo — Online

  • Karachi commissioner representative says there is no law for the collection of parking fees.
  • Additional advocate general informs the court that tenders have been issued for car parking on Karachi’s roads.
  • SHC remarks "extortion will not be allowed in the name of parking fee".

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to immediately "stop extortion in the name of charged parking" in Karachi.

At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired from the authorities concerned under which law citizens of Karachi are being charged for parking their vehicles.

A representative from the Karachi commissioner's office apprised the court that there is no law for the collection of parking fees but the citizens are charged on account of road maintenance.

The representative received the court’s ire with the remark: “Tell the District Municipal Corporations, traffic police, and others to stop extortion in the name of parking fee.”

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro inquired which of the roads in the city are being repaired.

“Have you seen the condition of the roads?” Justice Kalhoro asked the representative.

The court expressed the concern that elements behind the parking mafia will soon start charging citizens for parking their cars outside their houses.

It was observed that earlier parking was allowed on only one side of the road but now vehicles are parked on both sides.

Justice Kalhoro inquired why the authorities don't put up signboards at the spots reserved for car parking.

At this, the additional advocate general informed the court that tenders have been issued for car parking on Karachi’s roads.

In response to the additional advocate general’s comment, the court resolved to take action against the menace of unauthorised charged parking.

The court sought a detailed replies from the Karachi commissioner, DMCs, traffic deputy inspector generals, police, and other relevant authorities on October 29, while directing them to stop charged parking across the city.

More From Pakistan:

Faisalabad: FIA arrests 2 in child pornography case with help of US organisation

Faisalabad: FIA arrests 2 in child pornography case with help of US organisation
WATCH: People chant slogans against Firdous Ashiq Awan in Sialkot

WATCH: People chant slogans against Firdous Ashiq Awan in Sialkot
President Alvi accepts resignation of NAB deputy chairman

President Alvi accepts resignation of NAB deputy chairman
Five Balochistan cabinet members, irked with CM Jam Kamal, decide to resign

Five Balochistan cabinet members, irked with CM Jam Kamal, decide to resign
UK makes quarantine mandatory for Pakistanis in latest travel advisory

UK makes quarantine mandatory for Pakistanis in latest travel advisory
Javed Iqbal to remain NAB chairman until new appointment as govt amends ordinance

Javed Iqbal to remain NAB chairman until new appointment as govt amends ordinance
World press, publishers, and journalists condemn PMDA

World press, publishers, and journalists condemn PMDA
Sheikh Rasheed reiterates not knowing about govt's talks with TTP

Sheikh Rasheed reiterates not knowing about govt's talks with TTP
After Nawaz, fake vaccine entries made under Kulsoom, Ishaq Dar's names

After Nawaz, fake vaccine entries made under Kulsoom, Ishaq Dar's names

IHC removes objections from Maryam's new plea challenging Avenfield reference verdict

IHC removes objections from Maryam's new plea challenging Avenfield reference verdict
PM Imran Khan will not consult Shahbaz Sharif over NAB chairman's appointment, ministers reiterate

PM Imran Khan will not consult Shahbaz Sharif over NAB chairman's appointment, ministers reiterate
National T20 Cup: Four Balochistan players test positive for COVID-19

National T20 Cup: Four Balochistan players test positive for COVID-19

Latest

view all