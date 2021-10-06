 
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: People chant slogans against Firdous Ashiq Awan in Sialkot

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

SIALKOT: When politicians visit their constituency or a public gathering, people are like to surround them and apprise them about their concerns and reservations; this time, that politician was PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The former assistant to chief minister Punjab was addressing a public gathering in Rasoolpur, where the constituency's people started chanting slogans and voicing their reservations.

At first, the PTI leader tried to settle them down, but when things got of hand, she responded: "If you people had employed similar efforts [during the elections] as you are doing now, I would have still been part of the assembly."

The former assistant to chief minister Punjab said contestants who lose in the elections are called non-elected people, but despite that, "I will work for my constituency, as no one else will."

In response to Awan, people said: "We had voted for you."

