Thursday Oct 07 2021
Rabi ul Awal chand sighted, Eid Milad un Nabi to fall on October 19

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will attend the meeting of the zonal committee to be held in the office of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat in Islamabad. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: The moon for the holy month of Rabi ul Awal has been sighted in Pakistan, with the Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) falling on October 19.

The development came after Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad chaired the meeting of the zonal committee at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat in Islamabad.

The rest of the zonal/ district committees met at their respective provincial/ district headquarters. Quoting astronomical considerations, Azad had said the chances of sighting the new crescent Thursday evening were "very bright".

The new crescent was born on crossing conjunction point at 6:06 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Wednesday.

