Thursday Oct 07 2021
Hania Aamir addresses her plans for marriage: ‘God works mysteriously’

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Hania Aamir recently shed light on her future plans for marriage and a family on social media.

The actor addressed fans in an Instagram Q&A session and highlighted her thoughts on future prospects.

A conversation around the topic of marriage and family arose after a fan asked “Are you single if you are are you looking for some one” (sic)

There she wrote, “Haha single yes. And not looking for anything. Just spending some quality time with people that are closest to me. And focusing on my craft and working really really hard.”

She concluded by admitting, “Actively looking for someone doesn’t work tbh. When its meant to be it’s meant to be. God works in mysterious ways.

