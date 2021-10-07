 
Hania Aamir opens up about why she’s missing from Instagram

Hania Aamir shed light on the real reason she’s decided to take a digital detox from Instagram.

The actor explained her intentions in a candid Q&A session on the photo-video sharing platform.

The conversation arose after Aamir was asked, “Why u are not active as u used to be on insta [sic].” 

Shortly thereafter, she explained, “I've picked enough battles here. Voicing your opinions comes at a price and the price is your mental health.”

“The gossip, the mean comments the 'putting each other down' on the internet had started getting to me. And honestly I lost faith in humanity. So I needed a break. Don't like putting my life out there anymore.”

“And tbh [to be honest] I'm at peace. I like that people know less and say less. Maybe one day Instagram and I can rekindle the friendship we once had but for now I'm good," Aamir concluded. 

