 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

LSA 2021: Ahmad Ali Butt poses with Nomi Ansari ahead of grand event

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

LSA 2021: Ahmad Ali Butt poses with Nomi Ansari ahead of grand event

Ahmad Ali Butt is gearing up for the Lux Style Awards 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a snap posing with major fashion designer Nomi Ansari as he lauded him in the caption calling him the “king of colours”.

In the post they can be seen smiling from ear to ear.

Furthermore, the actor added the hash tags “#luxstyleawards #lsa2021 #nomiansari #newlook #surprise #fitting #karachi” revealing that preparations for the event are in full swing.


It is pertinent to mention that Geo Entertainment is dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions

More From Showbiz:

Mehwish Hayat unveils plans to host 2021 Lux Style Awards

Mehwish Hayat unveils plans to host 2021 Lux Style Awards
Lux Style Awards: Sachal Afzal shares hopes to ‘win this year too’

Lux Style Awards: Sachal Afzal shares hopes to ‘win this year too’
Hania Aamir opens up about why she’s missing from Instagram

Hania Aamir opens up about why she’s missing from Instagram
Hania Aamir addresses her plans for marriage: ‘God works mysteriously’

Hania Aamir addresses her plans for marriage: ‘God works mysteriously’
Aryan Khan burst into tears after meeting father Shah Rukh Khan in custody

Aryan Khan burst into tears after meeting father Shah Rukh Khan in custody

Komal Aziz Khan runs into Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt

Komal Aziz Khan runs into Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt

Muneeb Butt, Alizeh Shah collaborate for ethereal white wedding

Muneeb Butt, Alizeh Shah collaborate for ethereal white wedding
Sajal Aly thanks fans for love as she marks two years of ‘Alif’

Sajal Aly thanks fans for love as she marks two years of ‘Alif’
Mahira Khan gushes over her LSA 2012 blue over-lap dress: See Photos

Mahira Khan gushes over her LSA 2012 blue over-lap dress: See Photos
‘Ertugrul’ star is all hearts for Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor

‘Ertugrul’ star is all hearts for Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor
Armeena Rana Khan snubs celebrities who use 'religion' to 'advance' their careers

Armeena Rana Khan snubs celebrities who use 'religion' to 'advance' their careers
'Take Care King': Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave message outside Mannat

'Take Care King': Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave message outside Mannat

Latest

view all