LSA 2021: Ahmad Ali Butt poses with Nomi Ansari ahead of grand event

Ahmad Ali Butt is gearing up for the Lux Style Awards 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a snap posing with major fashion designer Nomi Ansari as he lauded him in the caption calling him the “king of colours”.

In the post they can be seen smiling from ear to ear.

Furthermore, the actor added the hash tags “#luxstyleawards #lsa2021 #nomiansari #newlook #surprise #fitting #karachi” revealing that preparations for the event are in full swing.





It is pertinent to mention that Geo Entertainment is dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions