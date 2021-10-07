 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Schools to resume normal classes from Monday across Pakistan: NCOC

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2020. — Reuters/File
Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • Educational institutes reopen due to reduced level of disease spread.
  • Educational institutions were earlier operating on 50% attendance.
  • The country has posted as many as 1.25 million coronavirus cases.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Thursday announced that all educational institutions would start "normal classes" from October 11 (Monday).

The decision was made during an NCOC meeting held earlier today, where the forum agreed to reopen educational institutions based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination programme, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said in a tweet.

Educational institutions were earlier operating on 50% capacity across the country after they had reopened following intermittent closures due to the prevalence of COVID-19.

The NCOC, in a statement, said that the country reported 1,453 cases in the last 24 hours, taking up the positivity ratio to 2.82%, while 46 people lost their lives to the virus.

The country has posted as many as 1.25 million coronavirus cases, 28,032 deaths, and 1.18 million recoveries from the pandemic, the forum said.

Pakistan has administered a total of more than 87 million vaccines, with 31 million second doses and 62 million first doses, according to the data shared by the NCOC.

More From Pakistan:

Irresponsible statements being issued against state institutions: Sheikh Rasheed

Irresponsible statements being issued against state institutions: Sheikh Rasheed
PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi terms new NAB ordinance ‘NRO for govt’

PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi terms new NAB ordinance ‘NRO for govt’

'Illegal, malicious intent': Bilawal Bhutto on NAB ordinance

'Illegal, malicious intent': Bilawal Bhutto on NAB ordinance
PM Imran Khan to chair National Security Committee meeting tomorrow: sources

PM Imran Khan to chair National Security Committee meeting tomorrow: sources
Asad Umar slams UK for not accepting WHO-approved Chinese vaccines

Asad Umar slams UK for not accepting WHO-approved Chinese vaccines
Islamabad court fixes Oct 14 for indictment of suspects in Noor murder case

Islamabad court fixes Oct 14 for indictment of suspects in Noor murder case
US deputy secretary of state to arrive in Islamabad today

US deputy secretary of state to arrive in Islamabad today
Free Fire Pakistan League’s final to be held on Oct 10 in Karachi

Free Fire Pakistan League’s final to be held on Oct 10 in Karachi
Pakistan's 'tallest' man Muhammad Ijaz dies at 42

Pakistan's 'tallest' man Muhammad Ijaz dies at 42
PML-N to protest against NAB ordinance: Rana Sanaullah

PML-N to protest against NAB ordinance: Rana Sanaullah
Kabul wants friendly ties with Tajikistan, says Afghan ministry

Kabul wants friendly ties with Tajikistan, says Afghan ministry
Rabi ul Awal chand: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets for moon sighting in Islamabad

Rabi ul Awal chand: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets for moon sighting in Islamabad

Latest

view all