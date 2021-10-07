WATCH: What advice does Ali Amin Gandapur have for people amid rising inflation?

As prices of edible items continue to soar in Pakistan, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has dispensed advice on the part each person can play to tackle the situation.



The month of September saw a new round of increased prices of consumer items as inflation edged up to 9% from 8.4% in August, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) had shown.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation increased by 2.1% owing to significant changes in three indices — food, housing, and construction.

Gandapur, addressing a rally in AJK on Wednesday, suggested that people reduce their sugar and flour consumption amid the skyrocketing rates of the two commodities.



The federal minister said slightly reducing the amount of sugar in tea will not render it completely tasteless (Agar chai mein cheeni ke 100 daane daalne ke bajaye 9 daane kam kar diye jaayein tou is se chai kam meethhi naheen hogi).

The federal minister added that our forefathers sacrificed a lot to get an independent state, but the rulers took loans, did not pay them, and left the country in debt.