 
sports
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Shoaib Malik becomes first Asian cricketer to complete 11,000 T20 runs

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik hits a shot during a match against Southern Punjab in Lahore, on October 7, 2021. — Twitter/TheRealPCB
Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik hits a shot during a match against Southern Punjab in Lahore, on October 7, 2021. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

  • Malik reaches milestone while playing for Central Punjab against Southern Punjab.
  • The 39-year-old achieves the feat during his 411th T20 inning.
  • He is also first “non-Caribbean” cricketer to achieve this feat.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Thursday became the first Asian cricketer to complete 11,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Malik, 39, reached this milestone while playing for Central Punjab against Southern Punjab in the National T20 match at Lahore’s Gadaffi stadium.

Malik achieved the feat during his 411th T20 inning and he is one of only four players with experience of over 400 professional T20 matches.

The 39-year-old is one of the only two active cricketers who made international debuts in the 1990s, and are still available for selection to their respective countries — the other one is Chris Gayle of West Indies.

The Pakistani all-rounder is overall the third to reach the mark.

He is also the first “non-Caribbean” cricketer to achieve this feat as two others to score 11,000 T20 runs — Chris Gayle, 14,276 runs, and Keiron Pollard, 11,223 runs — are from West Indies.

With 67 scores of 50s+, Malik is also Pakistan’s leading player in the list of players with the most numbers of scores over 50 (including centuries). He is followed by Babar Azam with 65 such scores in the list.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: What will happen if a player tests positive during tournament?

T20 World Cup: What will happen if a player tests positive during tournament?
Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, other cricketers 'devastated' over Balochistan earthquake

Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, other cricketers 'devastated' over Balochistan earthquake
New Zealand has contacted PCB to reschedule Pakistan tour: Ramiz Raja

New Zealand has contacted PCB to reschedule Pakistan tour: Ramiz Raja
ECB chief Ian Watmore resigns after pressure over cancellation of Pakistan tour

ECB chief Ian Watmore resigns after pressure over cancellation of Pakistan tour
Pakistan cricket fans bash PCB for wishing 'fixer' Salman Butt a happy birthday

Pakistan cricket fans bash PCB for wishing 'fixer' Salman Butt a happy birthday
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza included in umpire’s panel

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza included in umpire’s panel
Pakistan best country to play cricket in: England's Mills

Pakistan best country to play cricket in: England's Mills
T20 World Cup: Pakistan likely to take decisions on squad changes today

T20 World Cup: Pakistan likely to take decisions on squad changes today
'Ramiz Raja capable of reviving grassroots cricket in Pakistan'

'Ramiz Raja capable of reviving grassroots cricket in Pakistan'
Middlesex signs Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi for 2022 season

Middlesex signs Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi for 2022 season
WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed steps up for Sindh when the rest fail

WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed steps up for Sindh when the rest fail
T20 World Cup: Storm almost upset Oman's plans to host mega event

T20 World Cup: Storm almost upset Oman's plans to host mega event

Latest

view all