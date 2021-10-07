 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Next elections will be held through EVMs at all costs: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

  • PM tells overseas Pakistanis to "be ready" as the govt will give them "the right to vote"
  • Says “Pakistan has less inflation as compared to other countries”.
  • Directs PTI's core committee members to complete development projects soon. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday that the next general elections would be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at all costs.

“We will give overseas Pakistanis the right to vote, therefore, they should be ready," the premier said while addressing PTI’s core committee on Thursday.

During the meeting, the premier directed the committee members to complete the ongoing development projects soon and inform people in their respective constituencies about the progress.

The prime minister, shedding light on other matters, said: “Inflation is a worldwide issue and Pakistan has less inflation as compared to other countries."

‘EVMs will bring transparency’

In a meeting with an MQM-P delegation earlier in the day, the premier had said that EVMs will bring transparency to the election process. 

“There is a need to raise awareness about the positive effects of the electronic voting machines on the electoral process in Pakistan,” the prime minister had emphasised.

'We will not accept electoral reforms': Opposition

On Monday, the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that his party will not accept the government's decision to introduce electoral reforms.

"We will not accept electoral reforms handed over to us by thieves," Fazl had said while addressing a press conference in Peshawar. 

Govt welcomes discussion with Opposition on electoral reforms

In late September, the PTI-led government had welcomed the Opposition's readiness to discuss electoral reforms with the Centre, days after a committee from both houses — Senate and National Assembly — had been formed to address the matter.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, addressing a post-cabinet press conference in Islamabad, had said the committee should move in the right direction to resolve the matter and not waste time.

The information minister said the electronic voting machine (EVM) and i-voting were a crucial part of the reforms.

The decision to form the committee was decision was made during a meeting of Opposition lawmakers with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and other government lawmakers, a statement on the Lower House's Twitter handle had said.

"It was agreed that a committee comprising members from both the Houses would be constituted to work on various issues related to #electoralreforms," the statement said.

