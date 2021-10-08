 
T20 World Cup: Sohaib Maqsood's selection hit by uncertainty after injury

Pakistani batsman Sohaib Maqsood plays a shot in this file photo.

  • Sohaib Maqsood suffering from back pain, is having difficulty in walking, say sources. 
  • Sohaib Maqsood undergoes MRI scan, report to determine his T20 World Cup selection, say sources. 
  • Haider Ali will replace Maqsood if he is deemed unfit: sources.

KARACHI: Sohaib Maqsood's prospects of retaining his place in the T20 World Cup squad have suffered a jolt as sources said Friday the middle-order batsman is suffering from back pain. 

"Sohaib Maqsood was brought to a hospital for an MRI scan," a source told Geo News. "He is finding it difficult to walk. His inclusion in the World Cup squad will be made after the report is released," it added. 

Aggressive batsman Haider Ali will replace Maqsood if he is deemed unfit by medical authorities, sources told Geo News

Meanwhile, Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim held important meetings on Thursday with former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, other coaches and skipper Babar Azam and Shadab Khan. 

A day earlier, it was reported that at least one or two changes to the T 20 World Cup squad cannot be ruled out. 

Players to enter bubble today

Cricketers selected for the ICC event will enter the special bubble for the World Cup squad from today (Friday).

After entering the bubble, the cricketers will directly leave for the UAE to play in the mega event, on October 15. 

T20 World Cup squad

Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem had announced Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

  • Babar Azam (captain)
  • Shadab Khan (vice-captain)
  • Asif Ali
  • Azam Khan (wicketkeeper)
  • Haris Rauf
  • Hasan Ali
  • Imad Wasim
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Mohammad Hasnain
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)
  • Mohammad Wasim Jnr
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Sohaib Maqsood

Traveling reserves – Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

