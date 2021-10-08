 
Friday Oct 08 2021
Web Desk

Duchess Camilla needs ‘coaching’ to fill Prince Philip’s shoes as consort

Web Desk

Friday Oct 08, 2021

Duchess Camilla needs ‘vital coaching’ to become an effective consort like Prince Philip for her future king, Prince Charles.

Language expert Judi James made this claim during her interview with Express. There she highlighted the dire need for voice coaching if Duchess Camilla is keen to take the role of consort for Prince Charles.

She started off by admiring Camilla’s natural talents and admitted that, while she possesses a “natural vocal tone,” and “sounds mature and adult in contrast to both the Queen and Kate’s higher, more girlish, silvery tones.”

She “unlike many of the Windsor women she has a deep, kindly tone with a hint of huskiness.” As a result, she needs training, that won’t make her sound “unlike herself” but to get the most out of her vocal attributes.

“As Consort, she will need to make speeches that might possibly be as dry as dust and will need to make the words come alive to modern ears.”

“Royals are being heard all the time, on TV, radio and social media as well as during those more formal royal addresses.”

