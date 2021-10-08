 
Friday Oct 08 2021
Watch: Raveena Tandon’s dance with her daughter Rasha Thadani

Friday Oct 08, 2021

A dance video of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her 16-year-old daughter Rasha Thadani have set the internet on fire and won the hearts of the fans.

The Dilwale actor turned to Instagram and shared the video of their dance.

Tagging her daughter, Raveena posted the video with caption “Always fun nights with @rashathadani”.

In the video, Raveena and Rasha can be seen dancing their hearts out to the remixed version of CKay's song, Love Nwantiti.

The mother-daughter duo twinned in all black outfits.

The same video was shared by Rasha on her Instagram handle with caption “just for fun”.

The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time and the video has gone viral on social media platforms.

