Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan bail plea was rejected by a Mumbai court on Friday.

The star, who is currently in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was arrested, with several others, after found to be in possession of drugs.

Earlier it was reported that Aryan became very emotional after meeting his father Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in custody.

According to Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan sought NCB’s permission for meet with his son.

Sources have revealed that the he has been a consumer of drugs for the past four years.

In addition it was reported that he was crying "inconsolably" during NCB's interrogation.

According to bureau officials, "shocking, incriminating material" was found on Aryan’s phone.

Other accused include Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.