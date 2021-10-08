Amber Heard dotes on daughter as she celebrates child turning six-months-old

Amber Heard on Friday shared a picture with her daughter who was born earlier this year.

"The six best months of my life, the first six months of hers," the "Aquaman" actor captioned her Instagram post.



Amber Heard revealed in July that she welcomed a daughter in April, sharing a picture of herself with the three-month-old on social media.



The 35-year-old who was previously married to Hollywood star Johnny Depp named her baby Oonagh Paige Heard.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” Heard wrote.