Punjab Public Service Commission announces PMS 2020 results

Punjab Public Service Commission building. — Facebook

The Punjab Public Service Commission on Friday announced the results of the Provincial Management Service (PMS) examinations held in 2020.

According to a statement issued in this regard, more than 10,000 candidates from across Punjab took part in the exams, out of which the commission selected 71 candidates.

Muhammad Arsalan Chaudhry — son of renowned educationist Shabbir Hussain Chaudhry — from Lahore secured the first position.

The PMS examination is conducted every year and the candidates who pass it are appointed as Assistant Commissioners in districts across Punjab.

In the Civil Secretariat, these officers perform their duties as Section Officers.



