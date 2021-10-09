 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles ‘smashed a window’ in Princess Diana’s childhood home

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Prince Charles reportedly ‘smashed a window’ while at Princess Diana’s childhood home.

According to reports, the prince was “in such a mood” during his trip to the Princess’s childhood abode that he took his frustrations out on the window in his attempts to ‘finally get some fresh air’.

Royal expert Robert Jobson claims it occurred because he ended up losing his temper during the course of the day.

Mr Jobson explained it all while speaking to Royal Beat and was quoted saying, “Charles only really went there once and stayed there, I remember this little story that happened when he was there.”

“He got into such a mood that he was trying to open the window, and he couldn't open the window and he smashed the window when he was there.”

“He never went back. He couldn't get it to open because he wanted the air to come in and he couldn't open the window.”

