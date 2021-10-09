Adele questioned 2017 Grammy win in ‘private conversations’ with Beyoncé

Lyricist and singer Adele ended up questioning her 2017 Grammy win in private conversations with Beyoncé because ‘she definitely should have won’.

Adele shared her thoughts while interviewing with Vogue and was even quoted saying, “My personal opinion is that Beyoncé definitely should have won.”

Adele also recalled her feelings in that moment and admitted, “I got overwhelmed, with, like, I will have to go and tell her how much her record means to me. I'm getting a bit emotional.”

“I just said to her, like, the way that the Grammys works, and the people who control it at the very, very top — they don't know what a visual album is.”

“They don't want to support the way that she's moving things forward with her releases and the things that she’s talking about.”

When asked why she felt Lemonade deserved the award, Adele admitted, “For my friends who are women of colour, it was such a huge acknowledgement for them, of the sort of undermined grief that they go through. For her to nail that on the head, and also bring in the entire globe?”

“I was like, This album is my album, she just knows what I'm going through. That album was not written for me. But yet I could still feel like, This is the biggest gift.”

To add icing to the cake, Adele admits “I was wringing my hands” for the acceptance speech “and the gramophone bit came off” of the award.

“It got broken when it was getting sent to me,” but she never even tried fixing it and just wedged a piece of fruit into the broken part to hold it together. “There's a lemon in it.”