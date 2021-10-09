Schools in Sindh to resume regular classes from Oct 11

Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2020. — Reuters/File

The vaccination of students aged 12 years and above is obligatory, a statement from the Sindh government says.



Punjab government will also resume regular classes from October 11 at all private and public schools.

NCOC permits all educational institutes to resume normal classes from Monday amid a decline in the virus cases.

According to a notification issued by the education department: “All public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Govt of Sindh shall be allowed 100% attendance of students with effect from October 11, 2021.”

“The vaccination of students of the age of 12 years and above is obligatory,” the notification added.

All the Directors School Education, District Education Officers, Taluka Education Officers, Head Masters/Mistress and Director General, Inspection and Registration of Private Educational Institutions, Sindh, will make necessary efforts for 100% vaccination of the students of the age of 12 years and above by October 31, it further directed.



If any student is found un-vaccinated during a random visit of the institution by the administrative team, panel action will be initiated against the school administration, the notification said.



The announcements by the Sindh and Punjab governments come after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) permitted educational institutes to resume normal classes from Monday amid what they said was a decline in coronavirus cases.

The forum agreed to reopen educational institutes based on a reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination programme, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said in a tweet.