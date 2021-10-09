 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
Rana Javaid

Schools in Sindh to resume regular classes from Oct 11

By
Rana Javaid

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2020. — Reuters/File
Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • The vaccination of students aged 12 years and above is obligatory, a statement from the Sindh government says.
  • Punjab government will also resume regular classes from October 11 at all private and public schools.
  • NCOC permits all educational institutes to resume normal classes from Monday amid a decline in the virus cases.

The Sindh government on Saturday announced that it will resume regular classes from October 11 at all private and public schools.

According to a notification issued by the education department: “All public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Govt of Sindh shall be allowed 100% attendance of students with effect from October 11, 2021.”

“The vaccination of students of the age of 12 years and above is obligatory,” the notification added.

All the Directors School Education, District Education Officers, Taluka Education Officers, Head Masters/Mistress and Director General, Inspection and Registration of Private Educational Institutions, Sindh, will make necessary efforts for 100% vaccination of the students of the age of 12 years and above by October 31, it further directed.

Related items

If any student is found un-vaccinated during a random visit of the institution by the administrative team, panel action will be initiated against the school administration, the notification said.

On Friday, the Punjab government also announced it will start regular classes from October 11 at all private and public schools.

The announcements by the Sindh and Punjab governments come after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) permitted educational institutes to resume normal classes from Monday amid what they said was a decline in coronavirus cases.

The forum agreed to reopen educational institutes based on a reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination programme, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said in a tweet.

More From Pakistan:

Former AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away

Former AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate celebrations for Rabi ul Awal tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate celebrations for Rabi ul Awal tomorrow
PMC announces MDCAT 2021 final result

PMC announces MDCAT 2021 final result
Islamabad launches big anti-dengue campaign after rapid rise in cases

Islamabad launches big anti-dengue campaign after rapid rise in cases
Punjab updates school timings ahead of resumption of regular classes

Punjab updates school timings ahead of resumption of regular classes
PM accepts railway advisor's resignation after pressure from unions

PM accepts railway advisor's resignation after pressure from unions
Gas shortage: Companies suspend supply to non-export industries

Gas shortage: Companies suspend supply to non-export industries
Passing out parade of cadets held at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets held at PMA Kakul
Lahore DC orders release of TLP chief Saad Rizvi

Lahore DC orders release of TLP chief Saad Rizvi
PDM says early elections 'only way to take Pakistan forward'

PDM says early elections 'only way to take Pakistan forward'
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Tiktoker Rambo claims Ayesha Akram wanted to extort money from suspects

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Tiktoker Rambo claims Ayesha Akram wanted to extort money from suspects

Latest

view all