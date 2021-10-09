 
sports
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSB asks sports federations to delay elections until circulation of new policy

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

The logo of the Pakistan Sports Board. — Facebook/File
The logo of the Pakistan Sports Board. — Facebook/File

  • It is still unclear when PSB is planning to notify and circulate the new sports policy.
  • Next elections in all sports federations will be held after new sports policy is out.
  • Current officials may continue to hold the respective offices until the new policy is out.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has instructed all the affiliated sports federations to delay their scheduled elections until the circulation of a new sports policy.

Geo News has obtained a copy of a letter sent to secretaries of all the sports federations by Raja Zulfiqar, a director in PSB, informing them about the decision.

The letter states that the next elections in all sports federations shall be held after the new sports policy is out and under the guidelines highlighted in the said policy, until then, the current officials may continue to hold the respective offices.

“I am directed to state that Pakistan Sports Board and the government is in the process of revising the National Sports Policy. The revised National Sports Policy-2020 carries the mechanism of holding transparent elections of the federations,” the letter said.

“Therefore, the elections of the federations may be postponed till circulation of revised sports policy-2020. The elections of the National Sports Federations will be held in line with the provision in the revised policy. The present office bearers of the federations may continue till circulation of the policy,” it added.

The new PSB order may put some sports bodies in a "catch-22 situation" as they’re also bound to follow the constitutional guidelines of their respective international federations, which include holding elections at a certain time.

It is still unclear when the PSB is planning to notify and circulate the new sports policy.

More From Sports:

Sajjad creates history chalking out maximum break of 147 in snooker championship

Sajjad creates history chalking out maximum break of 147 in snooker championship
T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi lauds inclusion of Shoaib Malik in Pakistan squad

T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi lauds inclusion of Shoaib Malik in Pakistan squad
T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik replaces injured Sohaib Maqsood in Pakistan squad

T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik replaces injured Sohaib Maqsood in Pakistan squad
T20 World Cup: All Pakistan players test negative for COVID-19

T20 World Cup: All Pakistan players test negative for COVID-19
'Disappointed' Martin Guptill hopes international cricket will return to Pakistan soon

'Disappointed' Martin Guptill hopes international cricket will return to Pakistan soon
T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar backs squad, emphasises on Shoaib Malik’s selection

T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar backs squad, emphasises on Shoaib Malik’s selection
T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi extends support, 'sincerest prayers' to team

T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi extends support, 'sincerest prayers' to team
T20 World Cup: Businessman offers blank cheque to PCB if Pakistan defeats India

T20 World Cup: Businessman offers blank cheque to PCB if Pakistan defeats India
T20 World Cup: Schedule of Pakistan's matches

T20 World Cup: Schedule of Pakistan's matches
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi to invite two guest players from China and Turkey

PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi to invite two guest players from China and Turkey
T20 World Cup: Pakistan to kick off preparations from Sunday

T20 World Cup: Pakistan to kick off preparations from Sunday

New Zealand confirms it is in talks with PCB to reschedule Pakistan tour

New Zealand confirms it is in talks with PCB to reschedule Pakistan tour

Latest

view all