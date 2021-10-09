 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan, Russia special forces conclude counter-terrorism exercise 'Druzhba VI'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

  • Senior officials from Russia, Pakistan were present during the ceremony featuring a weapons and equipment display parade.
  • The two weeks long exercise was aimed at learning from mutual experience in Counter Terrorism domain.
  • "Special forces of Russia and Pakistan practiced various drills involved in Joint Counter Terrorism Operations," ISPR says.

The closing ceremony of military exercise "Druzhba-VI" was held on Saturday at Molkino Training Area, Krasnodar, Russia. 

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), senior officials from Russia and Pakistan were present during the ceremony which featured a weapons and equipment display parade.

The two-week long exercise (September 28 to October 9) was aimed at learning from mutual experience in the counter terrorism domain with a view to learn and adopt best practices. 

"Special forces of Russia and Pakistan practiced various drills involved in joint counter terrorism operations," the statement read.

Related items

The special forces of Pakistan and the Russian Federation had joined hands for the two-week exercise.

The Druzhba VI opening ceremony was held at the “Molkino Tra Area, Krasnodar, Russia” on September 28.

National anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played during the opening  ceremony, which was followed by the weapons and equipment display parade.

Mayor of Garyachi Kaluch Sergy Belopolsky attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest. 

More From Pakistan:

Former AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away

Former AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away
‘Lahore — The Heart of Pakistan’ buses go live in London

‘Lahore — The Heart of Pakistan’ buses go live in London
4 terrorists killed by FC troops in Balochistan's Awaran

4 terrorists killed by FC troops in Balochistan's Awaran
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate celebrations for Rabi ul Awal tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate celebrations for Rabi ul Awal tomorrow
PMC announces MDCAT 2021 final result

PMC announces MDCAT 2021 final result
Anti-dengue campaign launched in Islamabad after rapid rise in cases

Anti-dengue campaign launched in Islamabad after rapid rise in cases
Punjab updates school timings ahead of resumption of regular classes

Punjab updates school timings ahead of resumption of regular classes
Schools in Sindh to resume regular classes from Oct 11

Schools in Sindh to resume regular classes from Oct 11
PM accepts railway advisor's resignation after pressure from unions

PM accepts railway advisor's resignation after pressure from unions
Gas shortage: Companies suspend supply to non-export industries

Gas shortage: Companies suspend supply to non-export industries
Passing out parade of cadets held at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets held at PMA Kakul
Lahore DC orders release of TLP chief Saad Rizvi

Lahore DC orders release of TLP chief Saad Rizvi

Latest

view all