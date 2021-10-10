 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 10 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sarah Khan’s first video with newborn daughter Alyana receives massive love

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

Sarah Khan’s first video with newborn daughter Alyana receives love
Sarah Khan’s first video with newborn daughter Alyana receives love

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan’s first Instagram post with newborn daughter Alyana has received massive love from her fans and the video clip has garnered over one million views instantly.

The Sabaat actor turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared her first post with the newborn.

Sarah shared the sweet video with the daughter along with a heartfelt note for her.

The Yaar-e-Bewafa actor said, “Meri Pyaari Alyana, Meri zindagi. SUBHANALLAH” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered over 1.2 million views shortly after she posted it.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also took an opportunity to congratulate their favourite actress on the birth of her daughter.

Sarah and Falak Shabir, who tied the knot in July 2020, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Friday, October 8.

Taking to Instagram, the Lagay Pyari singer shared a heartwarming photo which shows the newly-born’s tiny hand lapped in her parents' hands.

He wrote, “Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak. Jummah Mubarak. ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay. Shukar ALHAMDULILLAH.”

“So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK. (sic)”


More From Showbiz:

GEO LSA 2021: Yumna Zaidi breaks records with 2 'Best Actress' wins

GEO LSA 2021: Yumna Zaidi breaks records with 2 'Best Actress' wins
Sarah Khan's daughter has found her 'fav Khala' in Noor Zafar Khan: See Photo

Sarah Khan's daughter has found her 'fav Khala' in Noor Zafar Khan: See Photo
GEO LSA 2021: Watch Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat steal the show with breathtaking performances

GEO LSA 2021: Watch Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat steal the show with breathtaking performances
GEO LSA 2021: Models Mushk Kaleem, Sachal Afzal bag biggest fashion award

GEO LSA 2021: Models Mushk Kaleem, Sachal Afzal bag biggest fashion award
GEO LSA 2021: Rumoured couples Asim Azhar, Meerub and Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gillani spotted in ceremony

GEO LSA 2021: Rumoured couples Asim Azhar, Meerub and Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gillani spotted in ceremony
Danish Taimoor wins the Best Actor award for Geo TV's Deewangi

Danish Taimoor wins the Best Actor award for Geo TV's Deewangi
GEO LSA 2021: Mushk Kaleem steals the show with jaw-dropping attire

GEO LSA 2021: Mushk Kaleem steals the show with jaw-dropping attire
GEO LSA 2021: Hosts Ayesha Omar, Ahmed Ali Butt dazzle at red carpet

GEO LSA 2021: Hosts Ayesha Omar, Ahmed Ali Butt dazzle at red carpet
Geo LSA 2021: Resham pays tribute to Farida Khanum in special performance

Geo LSA 2021: Resham pays tribute to Farida Khanum in special performance
GEO LSA 2021: Check out Mahira Khan’s exclusive look

GEO LSA 2021: Check out Mahira Khan’s exclusive look
GEO LSA 2021: 20th anniversary of Lux Style Awards celebrated with special anthem

GEO LSA 2021: 20th anniversary of Lux Style Awards celebrated with special anthem
GEO LSA 2021: Five best dressed celebrities from the grand event

GEO LSA 2021: Five best dressed celebrities from the grand event

Latest

view all