Sarah Khan’s first video with newborn daughter Alyana receives massive love

Sarah Khan’s first video with newborn daughter Alyana receives love

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan’s first Instagram post with newborn daughter Alyana has received massive love from her fans and the video clip has garnered over one million views instantly.



The Sabaat actor turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared her first post with the newborn.

Sarah shared the sweet video with the daughter along with a heartfelt note for her.

The Yaar-e-Bewafa actor said, “Meri Pyaari Alyana, Meri zindagi. SUBHANALLAH” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered over 1.2 million views shortly after she posted it.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars also took an opportunity to congratulate their favourite actress on the birth of her daughter.

Sarah and Falak Shabir, who tied the knot in July 2020, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Friday, October 8.

Taking to Instagram, the Lagay Pyari singer shared a heartwarming photo which shows the newly-born’s tiny hand lapped in her parents' hands.

He wrote, “Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak. Jummah Mubarak. ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay. Shukar ALHAMDULILLAH.”

“So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK. (sic)”



