Sunday Oct 10 2021
Jennifer Lopez avoids sharing pictures with Ben Affleck on social media

Jennifer Lopez has yet to share her fist pictures with Ben Affleck on Instagram since they rekindled their relationship.

The coupled on Saturday attended the premier of The Last Duel in New York and were pictured together.

Lopez who is followed by 179 million people once again avoided sharing photos with the Batman actor on her personal account.

Last month the duo attended the Venice Film Festival together but the singer did not post any photos with her boyfriend.

They became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez. But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

