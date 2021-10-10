Shah Rukh Khan 'eating, sleeping less' amid son Aryan Khan's arrest

It is no secret that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Ghauri Khan have remained absent from the paparazzi’s watchful gaze since their son Aryan Khan’s arrest.

After it was known that a Mumbai court had refused to grant the 23-year-old bail, it was reported that Shah Rukh was "feeling helpless and broken".

A source close to the family told Bollywoodlife.com, that the actor is said to be very disturbed as he has been eating and sleeping less.

"[Shah Rukh Khan is] suffering from grief and anger. He is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father."

Aryan, who is currently in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was arrested, with several others, after found to be in possession of drugs.

Earlier it was reported that Aryan became very emotional after meeting his father for the first time in custody.

According to Times of India, Shah Rukh sought NCB’s permission for meet with his son.

Sources have revealed that the he has been a consumer of drugs for the past four years.

In addition it was reported that he was crying "inconsolably" during NCB's interrogation.

According to bureau officials, "shocking, incriminating material" was found on Aryan’s phone.

Others accused include Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.