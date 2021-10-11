Sajal Aly writes loving note to Yumna Zaidi after bagging 2 Lux Style Awards

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is over the moon after her fellow Yumna Zaidi bagged two Lux Style Awards.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress penned words of love and encouragement as she wrote "congratulations Yumna ab tou party banti hay yaar [now its time to party]".

It is pertinent to mention that Yumna owned the 20th Lux Style Awards with two wins in one night.

The Pyaar Ke Sadqay star did not only bag a critically-acclaimed award for Best Actor-female, but also proved to be fan-favourite with highest votes in the viewer's choice category.



