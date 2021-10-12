 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'racism' is a serious problem in Bollywood

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says racism is a serious problem in Bollywood
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'racism' is a serious problem in Bollywood

Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims that a greater problem than nepotism in the Indian film industry, is racism.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview, Nawaz praised his Serious Men co-star Indira Tiwari. Appreciating her phenomenal role in the movie, Nawaz hoped that she gets similar recognition in the future.

Casting Tiwari as a lead in Serious Men was a decision made by film director Sudhir Mishra. 

“Sudhir saab has immense knowledge about cinema, and his thought process is very practical. He cast her as the heroine, and I can guarantee you that there is so much racism in our industry, I will be very happy if she is cast as the lead again. Sudhir Mishra did it, but what about the head honchos in charge? More than nepotism, we have a racism problem," said Nawaz.

He continued, “I fought against it for many years, and I hope that dark-skinned actresses are made heroines; it's very important. I'm not even talking about skin colour; there is a bias that exists in the industry which needs to end for better films to be made… I was rejected for many years only because I'm short and I look a certain way, although I can't complain now. But there are so many other great actors who fall prey to this kind of bias.”

More From Showbiz:

Sajal Aly writes loving note to Yumna Zaidi after bagging 2 Lux Style Awards

Sajal Aly writes loving note to Yumna Zaidi after bagging 2 Lux Style Awards

GEO LSA 2021: Vogue editor Rauda Mohammad fawns over Mahira Khan

GEO LSA 2021: Vogue editor Rauda Mohammad fawns over Mahira Khan
Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire with latest dance video

Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire with latest dance video
Katrina Kaif to return to ‘Tiger 3’ sets in Mumbai on Tuesday

Katrina Kaif to return to ‘Tiger 3’ sets in Mumbai on Tuesday
Special court to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Wednesday

Special court to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Wednesday
Kangana Ranaut throws shade at Shah Rukh Khan over son Aryan Khan's arrest

Kangana Ranaut throws shade at Shah Rukh Khan over son Aryan Khan's arrest
Shah Rukh Khan 'eating, sleeping less' amid son Aryan Khan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan 'eating, sleeping less' amid son Aryan Khan's arrest
From Farida Khanum tribute to upbeat anthem: Top 5 Highlights of GEO LSA 2021

From Farida Khanum tribute to upbeat anthem: Top 5 Highlights of GEO LSA 2021
GEO LSA 2021: Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar create magic with 'Haye Dil Bechara'

GEO LSA 2021: Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar create magic with 'Haye Dil Bechara'
GEO LSA 2021: Yumna Zaidi breaks records with two 'Best Actress' wins

GEO LSA 2021: Yumna Zaidi breaks records with two 'Best Actress' wins
Sarah Khan's daughter has found her 'fav Khala' in Noor Zafar Khan: See Photo

Sarah Khan's daughter has found her 'fav Khala' in Noor Zafar Khan: See Photo
GEO LSA 2021: Watch Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat steal the show with breathtaking performances

GEO LSA 2021: Watch Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat steal the show with breathtaking performances

Latest

view all