Aryan Khan drug case: Indian writer's poem for Shah Rukh Khan goes viral

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan is garnering support from fans around the amid son Aryan Khan's arrest.

Shah Rukh's 23-year-old son was detained and later arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau more than a week ago in charge of boarding on a drug-filled cruise party. Things took a serious turn when Aryan's bail was rejected by Indian courts.

Although the Raees star has kept mum over the issue, his fans around the world are very vocal about the dire situation.

Recently, an Indian poet named Akhil Katyal took to his social media and shared a heart-felt poem, writing about SRK's diverse roles.

“Wo kabhi Rahul hai, kabhi Raj Kabhi Charlie toh kabhi Max Surinder bhi wo, Harry bhi wo Devdas bhi our Veer bhi Ram, Mohan, Kabir bhi Wo Amar hai, Samar hai Rizwan, Raees, Jehangir bhi. Shayad isliye kuch logon ke halak mein fasta hai, Ki ek Shahrukh mein pura Hindustan basta hai (He is sometimes Rahul, sometimes Charlie, sometimes Max; he is also Surinder, Harry, Devdas, Veer, Ram, Mohan and Kabir. He is Amar, Rizwan as well as Raees and Jehangir. Maybe that's why he bothers some people; all of Hindustan resides within him)."

Katyal's bombshell post received nod from various actors and directors. While Swara Bhaskar dropped a heart emoticon on the poem, Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan tagged Shah Rukh saying, " Love you @iamsrk."

